Make Your Study Life-Changing

Order the Study Guide to fully experience the power of Parousia: The Bible and the Mass this Lent.

This full-color study guide will inspire you with its beautiful imagery and life-changing message. Enter more fully into the study with saint quotes on the Eucharist, review notes, reflection questions, additional Scripture readings, and practical tips to delve deeper into the Mass. You’ll want to revisit it again and again.

Order one for yourself and one for a friend or family member—or five! Bring as many loved ones back to Mass with you as possible.

Order Now